COVID-19: Brazil surpasses 5.7 million cases

BRASÍLIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has exceeded the mark of 5.7 million cases of COVID-19. The latest report released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening (Nov. 10) states that 25,012 new positive diagnoses of the illness were notified, bringing the total case tally to 5,700,044, Agencia Brasil reports.

Brazil ranks third in number of cases, according to the global map from US Johns Hopkins University, used across the world as a gauge of pandemic-related statistics. Above the country on the list are India (8.59 million) and the US (10.2 million), both more populous than Brazil.

The amount of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 162,829 countrywide, after the 201 new deaths from Monday to Tuesday were computed.