COVID-19: Brazil surpasses a thousand deaths in one day

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil reached a new record of people reported dead from COVID-19 in one day—1,179. Altogether, 17,971 people have lost their lives due to the disease, up seven percent from Monday’s (May 18) 16,792. The lethality rate (number of deaths divided by the amount of confirmed cases) stood art 6.6 percent, and the mortality rate (deaths by population) was 8.6 percent, Agencia Brazil reports.

The daily report by the Health Ministry also registered a new record in the number of cases confirmed in 24 hours, 17,408. In all, 271,628 people were infected, up 6.8 percent from Monday, when the number of infected people had been 254,220.

Of the total of confirmed cases, 146,863 (54%) are being monitored and 106,794 (39.3%) have recovered. There are also 3,319 under investigation. The amount is up from the previous numbers for this indicator, which had been between 2,000 and 2,300 deaths being investigated.

São Paulo is still the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with the highest number of deaths (5,147), followed by Rio de Janeiro (3,079), Ceará (1,856), Pernambuco (1,741), and Amazonas (1,491).

Furthermore, deaths were reported in Pará (1,519), Maranhão (604), Bahia (326), Espírito Santo (325), Alagoas (231), Paraíba (219), Minas Gerais (167), Rio Grande do Norte (160), Rio Grande do Sul (151), Amapá (136), Paraná (129), Santa Catarina (91), Piauí (85), Rondônia (87), Goiás (73), Acre (72), the Federal District, (72), Sergipe (63), Roraima (61), Tocantins (38), Mato Grosso (32) e Mato Grosso do Sul (16).

As for the number of confirmed cases, São Paulo ranks first (65,995). Next come Ceará (28,112), Rio de Janeiro (27,805), Amazonas (22,132), and Pernambuco (21,242). Among the states with the largest number of people infected are also Pará (16,295), Maranhão (14,198), Bahia (11,013), Espírito Santo (7,693), and Santa Catarina (5,413).

In absolute terms, according to the global map from Johns Hopkins University, more up-to-date than that of the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil has overtaken the UK and now occupied the third position for the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, behind Russia (299,941) and the US (1.52 million).

As for the death toll, Brazil ranks sixth, behind Spain (27,778), France (28,025), Italy (32,169), the UK (35,422), and the US (91,661).

For the two indicators, one must also consider the population of these countries, as Brazil is more populous than nations like the UK, Italy, and Spain. Up to Tuesday evening (19), 4,88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been registered worldwide.

