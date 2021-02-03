COVID-19 case rate saw rise in January – Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Officer of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov told about the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Kiyasov, Kazakhstan is in the «moderate risk zone» or «yellow zone». Speaking at an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, he also stressed that the moderate rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases has been reported across the country since November last year. Thus, the number of new COVID-19 cases reportedly rose by 1.2% in December compared to the previous month. A 1.4% increase was reported in January this year compared to last December.

He also said that given the worsening epidemiological situation in the regions the tougher quarantine measures are in place.

Notably, the country has reported a total of 190,359 cases of the coronavirus infection with positive results and 48,005 with negative results so far. Over 171,000 COVID-19 patients have managed to beat the virus.