COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan exceeds 75,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,685 new cases of the coronavirus infection as of 23.59pm, July 21, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of these, 743 registered cases haven’t demonstrated any symptoms of the novel virus.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been detected in Almaty city – 241 (including 134 symptom-free cases). Coming in second is East Kazakhstan region with 238 new COVID-19 cases (including 115 symptom-free cases). The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, stands third with 213 cases (including 103 asymptomatic cases).

38 (10) new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Shymkent city, 54 (28) in Akmola region, 50 (30) in Aktobe region, 54 (27) in Almaty region, 109 (65) in Atyrau region, 42 (23) in Zhambyl region, 87 (44) in West Kazakhstan region, 175 (79) in Karaganda region, 54 (17) in Kostanay region, 115 (34) in Kyzylorda region, 49 (18) in Mangistau region, 68 (6) in Pavlodar region, 82 (4) in North Kazakhstan region, and 16 (6) in Turkestan region.

The new COVID-19 cases has brought the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 75,153. Since the onset of the pandemic, the novel virus has killed 585 people in the country.