    COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000 worldwide

    08:12, 01 April 2020
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 800,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

    As of 12:50 Eastern Time (1650 GMT), there have been 823,479 confirmed cases globally, with 40,636 deaths, while more than 174,019 people have recovered from the disease, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed, Xinhua reports.

    The United States has the most COVID-19 cases, exceeding 165,874, while Italy has reported over 12,428 deaths, the highest among all nations and regions.


    World News Healthcare Coronavirus
