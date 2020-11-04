COVID-19 cases in Colombia near 1.1 mln

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 infections in Colombia reached 1,099,392 after tests detected 6,136 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The ministry said the national death toll climbed to 31,847 after 177 more fatalities were reported over the past day, adding that a total of 993,877 patients have recovered.

The Colombian government has extended the selective quarantine phase to Dec. 1 to contain the spread of COVID-19.