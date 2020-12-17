COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpass 144,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 788 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 39 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of coronavirus2020.kz web portal.

In the past day, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 111. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 88 fresh daily infections. Almaty city and Atyrau region have reported 77 new COVID-19 cases each.

70 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kostanay region, 69 – in East Kazakhstan region, 65 – in North Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Akmola region, 49 – in Almaty region, 33 – in Zhambyl region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 27 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 4 – in Shymkent city, and 2 in Kyzylorda region.

Since the onset of the pandemic the overall caseload in Kazakhstan has climbed to 144,523.