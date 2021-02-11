COVID-19 cases reach nearly 9.6 million

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 9.599,565. From Monday to Tuesday, 51,486 positive diagnoses for COVID-19 were confirmed by health authorities, Agencia Brasil reports.

The figures can be found in the daily update released on Tuesday evening (Feb. 9) by the Ministry of Health. The report combines data from state health secretariats across the country.

There are also 842,583 people with an active case of the illness being monitored by health agents.

The number of people who did not survive COVID-19 rose to 233,5 thousand. In 24 hours, 1,350 deaths were confirmed. On the other hand, 8,523,462 have recovered.

States

On the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (55,087), followed by Rio de Janeiro (30,792), Minas Gerais (15,990), Rio Grande do Sul (11,115), and Ceará (10.640). Those with the lowest death counts are Roraima (896), Acre (900), Amapá (1,086), Tocantins (1,430), and Rondônia (2,216).

São Paulo also ranks first in cases (1.864 million). Next come Minas Gerais (780,187), Bahia (613,339), Santa Catarina (598,737), and Paraná (558,284).