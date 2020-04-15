COVID-19 cases surpass 1,200 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 33 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 14 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1 new case in West Kazakhstan region, 1 new case in Pavlodar region, 6 new cases in Atyrau region, 8 new cases in Almaty city, 2 new cases in Kyzylorda region, and 1 new case in Aktobe region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, there are 1 232 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 282 cases in Nur-Sultan, 358 cases in Almaty city, 78 cases in Karaganda region, 79 cases in Akmola region, 69 cases in Atyrau region, 49 cases in Zhambyl region, 39 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 24 cases in Almaty region, 12 cases in Aktobe region, 26 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 11 case in Pavlodar region, 10 cases in Mangistau region, 121 cases in Kyzylorda region, 12 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 49 cases in Turkestan region, and 5 cases in Kostanay region.

As of today, 14 people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 203 people fully recovered from the COVID-19.