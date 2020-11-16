COVID-19 daily infections slightly down in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 588 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 42 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region remains the only area in Kazakhstan with daily infections in triple digits – 197 new COVID-19 cases.

North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions have reported 57, 51 and 49 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the city with the high number of new COVID-19 cases - 44. Coming in second is Almaty city with 42 fresh coronavirus cases.

42 new COVID-19 cases have been added in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Akmola region, 25 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, and 3 - in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has registered 121,051 cases of the coronavirus infection.