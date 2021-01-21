COVID-19 daily tally reaches 1,180 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,180 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 46 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has added the biggest number of fresh daily infection – 237. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 140 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola region and Almaty city have reported 132 and 115 new COVID-19 cases in the last day.

82 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, 82 – in Atyrau region, 78 – in North Kazakhstan region, 71 – in Karaganda region, 67 – in Kostanay region, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Turkestan region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 14 - Shymkent city, 10 – in Aktobe region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 172,412.