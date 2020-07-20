COVID-19 death toll in Kazakhstan rises to 585

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 210 new cases of the coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan from 13 till 19 July, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 114. 7 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Akmola region, 5 in Atyrau region, 9 in Aktobe region, 4 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, 18 in Turkestan region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 19 in Almaty region, and 7 in Shymkent city.

The overall COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 585 cases in Kazakhstan. In total the number of the coronavirus cases registered in the country has amounted to 71,838 since the start of the pandemic. 43,401 people have already beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.