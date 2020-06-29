COVID-19 death toll rises in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

A man born in 1969 passed away in Shykment city. A female patient born in 1949 died in Karaganda region. One woman born in 1938 and two men born in 1981 and 1963 died of the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 188, including 61 deaths in Nur-Sultan city, 26 in Almaty city, 15 in Shymkent city, 14 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 4 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan region, 14 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, and 9 in Turkestan region.