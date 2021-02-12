COVID-19: Deaths total over 234 thousand, cases 9.6 mi in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in Brazil rose to 234,850. In 24 hours, 1,330 deaths were reported. There are also 2,796 deaths under investigation in the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

The total amount of people infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 9,659,167. In 24 hours, sanitary authorities confirmed 49,602 new cases.

The data can be found in the daily update published by the Health Ministry on Wednesday (Feb. 10). The report combines information from state health secretariats across the country.

In all, 828,187 people have an active case of the disease being monitored by health agents and 8,596,130 patients have recovered.

States

On the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (55,419), Rio de Janeiro (30,950), Minas Gerais (16,233), and Rio Grande do Sul (11,169). The states with the lowest dearth counts are Acre (902), Roraima (924), Amapá (1,089), Tocantins (1,437), and Rondônia (2,433).

São Paulo also ranks first in number of cases (1,878,802), followed by Minas Gerais (786,653), Bahia (616,789), Santa Catarina (601,833), and Paraná (577,734).