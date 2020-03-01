COVID-19: Decree of Kazakh Chief State Sanitary Doctor takes effect Mar 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan «On reinforcement of preventive measures against coronavirus infection» as of February 25, 2020 comes into effect on March 1, the Facebook account of the goods and services quality and safety control committee reads.

As the decree reads, the countries affected with COVID-19 will be divided into three categories.

The category 1.a. includes people arrived from the worst-hit countries (China, Iran). Those arrived will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days and have their symptoms monitored by health authorities for ten days more from the date of discharge. They will receive daily calls to check on their health.

The category 1.b. includes tourists arrived from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Italy. Upon arrival all of them will be required to self-isolate at home and refrain from visiting places of mass gathering for 14 days. Health authorities will contact them by phone for 10 days more to monitor their health.

The category 2 includes travelers arrived from Singapore, Thailand, Azerbaijan. They will have their symptoms monitored by health authorities for 14 days at their places of residence. For more ten days they will keep in touch with doctors by phone.

The category 3 embraces people returning from Germany, the US, the UAE, Great Britain, France, Bahrein, Kuwait, Spain and Malaysia. Upon arrival they will be monitored daily by telephone for 24 days.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

