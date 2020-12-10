COVID-19 doesn’t affect future offspring, says expert

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM COVID-19 cannot affect future offspring of people who overcame the disease in any way if patients recover and go through rehabilitation process following the infection, Areg Totolian, Director of the St. Petersburg Pasteur Institute, told reporters Wednesday.

«If a person recovers and undergoes rehabilitation, their offspring will not be affected by the disease. Although rehabilitation can take a rather long time for severe cases of the disease,» he said when asked if potential children can be affected by COVID-19, TASS reports.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, more than 68.3 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,500,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 2,541,199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,007,792 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 44,718 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.