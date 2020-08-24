COVID-19 fear again upends everyday life in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Concerns over the new coronavirus have again gripped South Korea, prompting people to stay indoors, cancel trips and postpone milestone events like weddings and first birthdays.

Cafes, restaurants and shopping malls at busy areas like Seoul's Gangnam were relatively empty over the weekend. The few visitors who were at the venues generally wore masks and stood apart from one another, Yonhap reports.

A popular restaurant at a Gangnam shopping mall was half empty on Sunday afternoon, drawing a contrast to the long queue that usually forms in front of the eatery.

«I didn't even attempt to visit (the restaurant) since I heard the average waiting time is at least one hour. I was taken aback by how empty it is,» said a 27-year-old office worker surnamed Park.

