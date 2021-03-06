COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 226 patients in severe condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18,789 received treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

4,455 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 14,334 as out-patients.

The number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment is 226. Condition of 52 more patients is regarded as critical. 52 are connected to ventilators.

Notably, the country has reported 832 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.