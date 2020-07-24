  • kz
    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Number of recoveries stands at almost 50,000

    09:59, 24 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported over 1,200 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    1,268 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the country, including 165 in Nur-Sultan city, 160 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 56 in Akmola region, 20 in Aktobe region, 73 in Almaty region, 164 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 292 in West Kazakhstan region, 61 in Karaganda region, 34 in Kostanay region, 92 in Kyzylorda region, 47 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 28 in Turkestan region.

    The total number of people who recover from the coronavirus infection has amounted to 49,488. Since the onset of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has reported 78,486 COVID-19 cases. The novel virus has killed 585 people countrywide.


