PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A woman infected with COVID-19 has given birth to a healthy baby boy in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

The woman, born in 2000, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on April 24. That day she gave birth to a 3,660 kg healthy baby. The newborn boy tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

Health staff in the hospital did everything to make sure she and the baby stay safe.