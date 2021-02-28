COVID-19: Kazakh capital returns to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has returned to the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 791 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 212,809 since the start of the pandemic.