COVID-19: Kazakhstan moves to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has moved to the high-risk 'red zone' due to the deteriorating situation with the coronavirus infection, says First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov, Kazinform reports.

As of January 27, Kazakhstan has recorded 181,117 cases of the coronavirus infection and 47,575 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. 163,156 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection and 35,348 patients have beat the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Due to the deterioration of the coronavirus situation across the country, Kazakhstan has move to the ‘red zone’ from the ‘green zone’, Shoranov said at the Wednesday press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Four areas, namely West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions as well as the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, have moved to the ‘red zone’ due to the rising number of the COVID-19 cases.

According to Shoranov, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions are also in the ‘red zone’. Karaganda region remains in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’. 73% of all COVID-19 cases are registered in the ‘red zone’ areas.

First Vice Minister Shoran assured that the situation with the coronavirus infection is constantly monitored.