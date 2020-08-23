COVID-19: Kazakhstan records 230 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 230 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the total caseload. Of 230, 105 are symptom-free, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Almaty city – 38, including 16 asymptomatic cases.

20 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 symptom-free cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 4 (0) in Shymkent city, 13 (7) in Akmola region, 5 (3) in Aktobe region, 4 (1) in Almaty region, 15 (12) in Atyrau region, 28 (6) in East Kazakhstan region, 8 (7) in Zhambyl region, 15 (8) in West Kazakhstan region, 20 (10) in Karaganda region, 11 (1) in Kostanay region, 2 (2) in Kyzylorda region, 10 (10) in Mangistau region, 14 (3) in Pavlodar region, 13 (7) in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 (7) in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has detected 104,543 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. The novel virus has claimed 1,415 lives across the country.