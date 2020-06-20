  • kz
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 10,671 recoveries

    22:10, 20 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 132 more coronavirus-positive patients recovered the countrywide, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    5 people beat the novel infection in Almaty, 15 in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Shymkent, 4 in East Kazakhstan, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Mangistau region, 8 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Karaganda region, 19 in Almaty region, 1 in Pavlodar region.

    As of today the number of those cured in Kazakhstan reached 10,671.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
