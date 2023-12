NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 29 deaths from the COVID-19 virus were registered in Kazakhstan in the past week October 19 to 25, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Of 29 weekly COVID-19 deaths, 18 have been reported to be registered in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Kostanay region.

The country’s total COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,825.