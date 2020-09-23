  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 76 new cases

    08:09, 23 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 76 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 20 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 in Almaty city, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,450.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!