COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports more cases, total at 3,800

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 15 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered, including 3 in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Turkestan region, and 5 in Atyrua region.

A total of 3,800 coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan, including 682 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,240 cases in Almaty city, 206 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 147 cases in Aktobe region, 145 cases in Almaty region, 166 cases in Atyrau region, 23 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 143 cases in Zhambyl region, 163 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 153 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 210 cases in Kyzylorda region, 62 cases in Mangistau region, 146 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 134 cases in Turkestan region.

985 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.