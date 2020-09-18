COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered 78 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 25.

7 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Almaty city, 2 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 3– in Atyrau region, 20 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 107,134 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. Of 107,134, 101,610 have been released from the coronavirus treatment. COVID-19 has killed 1,671 people in the country.