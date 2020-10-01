  • kz
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports over 70 new cases

    08:17, 01 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 71 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the nation’s caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases - 16 - has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, Almaty city – 4, Aktobe region – 3, Almaty region – 3, Atyrau region – 7, West Kazakhstan region – 3, Karaganda region – 6, Kostanay region – 2, Pavlodar region – 7, North Kazakhstan region – 6, and Turkestan region – 4.

    In total, 107,979 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic. Of these, 102,937 have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus. It has killed 1,725 people nationwide.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
