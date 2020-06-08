  • kz
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan updates number of recoveries

    16:36, 08 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 100 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the Telegram channel of coronavirus 2020.kz, out of 108, 28 recoveries have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 22 recoveries in Almaty city, 12 in Shymkent city, 16 in Atyrau region, 8 in Karaganda region, 14 in Mangistau region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, and 6 in Kostanay region.

    The country's total number of recoveries stands at 7,484.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
