COVID-19 kills 479 more people in Iran: Official

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 479 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 479 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 43,896.

Some 13,260 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 3,044 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 828,377 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 589,025 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,756 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 5,706,834 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.