COVID-19 kills another 147 Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 147 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 10,817, IRNA reports.

Some 2,457 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,435 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 227,662 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 188,758 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,049 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,666,587 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.