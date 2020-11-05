  • kz
    COVID-19-like pneumonia: 64 recovered in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

    09:37, 05 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 209 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Kazakhstan has also reported 64 new recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    Since August 1, the country has reported a total of 38,490 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. Those recovered from and killed by the disease number 28,963 and 406.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
