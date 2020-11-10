COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 11 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

The country has also reported 21 recovered cases and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registsred over the past day.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,115 Kazakhstanis, killing 410. 29,203 have made full recovery from the disease.