  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 11 more in Kazakhstan

    09:37, 10 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has also reported 21 recovered cases and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registsred over the past day.

    Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,115 Kazakhstanis, killing 410. 29,203 have made full recovery from the disease.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!