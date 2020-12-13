COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 162 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 162 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

The country has also reported 104 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 43,935 Kazakhstanis. Total COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries and deaths stand at 31,468 and 464, respectively in the country.