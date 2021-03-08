COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 17 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The number of new daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia stands at 195. The disease has killed four people over the past day.

As of March 8, 2021, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 49,573 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 644. 43,803 recovered from the disease nationwide.