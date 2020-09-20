COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 272 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 272 more have been affected and 5 killed by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has reported 100 new recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

A total of 31,086 people have been affected by, 343 have died of and 26,669 have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.