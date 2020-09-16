COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 408 more, killing 1 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 408 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

It is also informed that over the past day, 71 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan.

COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 30,074, killing 332 since August 1, while a total of 26,406 are said to have beaten it.



