COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 84, killing 2 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 84 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Over the past day, 823 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan.

COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 22,744 people and killed 258 countrywide since August 1 as well as 4,519 people are said to have beaten COVID-19-like pneumonia.