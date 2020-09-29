COVID-19-like pneumonia: Kazakhstan records 10 new cases, 1 fatality

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs have been spotted in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Over the past day, 16 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been registered countrywide.

The country has reported a total of 32,500 cases of, 351 deaths and 27,073 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia since August 1.