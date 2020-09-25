  • kz
    COVID-19-like pneumonia: Kazakhstan reports 321 cases, 109 recoveries

    09:55, 25 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 321 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    It is also said that over the past day, 109 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been registered countrywide.

    The country has reported a total of 31,991 cases of, 347 deaths and 26,914 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia since August 1.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
