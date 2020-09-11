COVID-19: Lung injury early detection system launched in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM iMedHub pilot project which allows detecting COVID-19 related to lung injury at early stage using AI algorithms was launched in Almaty, the city administration’s press service reports.

PACS system was launched to send computer tomography image to the cloud storage to process, analyze and describe. The iMedHub pilot project has a situation centre allowing for remote prompt response from the central station. A doctor and a patient may communicate via an application. An integrated medical platform will be created to precise statistics and for analyzing each patient’s treatment to optimize business processes and save financial means. All the medical facilities will have an access to the database.