COVID-19: More patients recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 109 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 patients have been discharged in West Kazakhstan region – 38. 9 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 34 in Atyrau region, 11 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Pavlodar region, and 5 in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic 100,518 patients have successfully recovered from the coronavirus infection. In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 106,729 COVID-19 cases countrywide. The coronavirus infection has killed 1,634 people across Kazakhstan.