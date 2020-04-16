COVID-19: More than 4,000 contacts traced in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 4,000 contacts were found at coronavirus hotspots in Kazakh capital,» head of the public healthcare of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova told an online briefing.

4,129 contacts were detected at 317 coronavirus hotspots so far. 309 hotspots were disinfected.

48 facilities were placed under quarantine in Nur-Sultan since the first coronavirus case was registered. Quarantine was already lifted from 26 of them, including houses and administrative buildings. As of April 16, 22 facilities and territories, including the quarantine zone, are kept at quarantine now.

For the past two days 34 new coronavirus cases were detected in the city.