COVID-19: new recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 41 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

8 people recovered in Aktobe region, 5 in Mangistau region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Turkestan region, and 18 in Pavlodar region.

In total, 12,589 patients were released from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19, including 2,707 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,182 in Almaty city, 669 in Shymkent city, 200 in Akmola region,446 in Aktobe region, 574 in Almaty region, 1,282 in Atyrau region, 185 in East Kazakhstan region, 445 in Zhambyl region, 857 in West Kazakhstan region, 1,115 in Karaganda region, 215 in Kostanay region, 610 in Kyzylorda region, 368 in Mangistau region, 340 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan region, and 335 in Turkestan region.

The number of coronavirus cases has totaled 20,319 in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 158 nationwide.