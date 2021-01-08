  • kz
    COVID-19: Nine regions of Italy over intensive-care threshold

    08:12, 08 January 2021
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of Italian regions where the proportion of intensive-care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is above the critical threshold of 30% is nine, up from six last week, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The number of regions where the proportion of coronavirus patients in other hospital wards is over the 40% mark is also nine, up by one with respect to a week ago.


