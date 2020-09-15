COVID-19: Number of new cases on the wane in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 65 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the country’s caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan has again reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 20.

3 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 2 – in Almaty city, 3 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 6 – in North Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has detected 106,920 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. Of 106,920, 100,836 have successfully defeated the virus. COVID-19 has killed 1,634 people in the country.