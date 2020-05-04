COVID-19: Number of recoveries exceeds new cases in Kazakhstan for the first time

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people recovered from the coronavirus infection has for the first time exceeded the number of people who got it in Kazakhstan on May 3, Kazinform reports.

On Sunday, 89 people recovered from the novel virus against 63 new cases of the coronavirus infection registered in Kazakhstan.

63 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, 89 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and 2 people died from the virus in Shymkent city and Karaganda region.

In total, 3,920 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus claimed 27 lives in the country.