    COVID-19: Number of recoveries grows in Kazakhstan

    20:16, 03 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 50 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    1 more patient has been discharged in Nur-Sultan city, 9 patients in Shymkent city, 1 patient in Akmola region, and 17 patients in West Kazakhstan region.

    In total, Kazakhstan has reported 1,084 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 270 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 175 in Almaty city, 49 in Shymkent city, 76 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 28 in Almaty region, 72 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Zhambyl region, 31 in West Kazakhstan region, 73 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 139 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan region, and 49 in Turkestan region.

    The novel virus has so far claimed the lives of 27 people in Kazakhstan.


