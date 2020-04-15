COVID-19: number of recoveries in Kazakhstan rose to 240

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, including 18 in Nur-Sultan and 2 in Almaty, coornavirus2020kz. reports.

As a result the number of people who cured from coronavirus rose to 240. 136 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 60 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 8 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 12 in Atyrau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan.